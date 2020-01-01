Helio P23 vs Helio P22
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P23 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and Helio P22 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio P23
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Pros of MediaTek Helio P22
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
- Announced 9 months later
Benchmarks
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.65 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|16 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|770 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|2
|2
|FLOPS
|-
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.1
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1500 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.93 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|6 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|CorePilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|August 2017
|May 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6763V
|MT6762R
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio P23 official site
|MediaTek Helio P22 official site
