Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio P35 vs Kirin 650 – what's better?

Helio P35 vs Kirin 650

Helio P35
Helio P35
VS
Kirin 650
Kirin 650

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P35 (with IMG PowerVR GE8320 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 650 (Mali-T830 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio P35
  • Announced 2-years later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 49%) AnTuTu 8 score – 98K vs 65K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 650
  • Higher GPU frequency (~32%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio P35 +1%
170
Kirin 650
169
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio P35 +20%
978
Kirin 650
812
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio P35 +49%
98266
Kirin 650
65792

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio P35 and Kirin 650

CPU

Architecture 8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 4 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-T830 MP2
Architecture Rogue Midgard
GPU frequency 680 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 64 32
FLOPS 44.8 Gigaflops 40 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1600 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 6 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2400 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 25MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced December 2018 January 2016
Class Low end Mid range
Model number MT6765 -
Official page MediaTek Helio P35 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. MediaTek Helio P35 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
2. MediaTek Helio P35 vs Samsung Exynos 9611
3. MediaTek Helio P35 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
4. MediaTek Helio P35 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
5. MediaTek Helio P35 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
6. HiSilicon Kirin 650 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
7. HiSilicon Kirin 650 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
8. HiSilicon Kirin 650 vs Kirin 659
9. HiSilicon Kirin 650 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 650
10. HiSilicon Kirin 650 vs Kirin 655

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 650 and Helio P35, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish