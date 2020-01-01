Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio P35 vs Kirin 655 – what's better?

Helio P35 vs Kirin 655

Helio P35
Helio P35
VS
Kirin 655
Kirin 655

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P35 (with IMG PowerVR GE8320 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 655 (Mali-T830 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio P35
  • Announced 2-years and 1-month later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 48%) AnTuTu 8 score – 98K vs 66K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2120 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 655
  • Higher GPU frequency (~32%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio P35
170
Kirin 655 +2%
173
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio P35 +15%
978
Kirin 655
850
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio P35 +48%
98266
Kirin 655
66542

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio P35 and Kirin 655

CPU

Architecture 8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 2.12 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2120 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 4 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-T830 MP2
Architecture Rogue Midgard
GPU frequency 680 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 64 32
FLOPS 44.8 Gigaflops 40 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1600 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 6 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2400 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 25MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced December 2018 December 2016
Class Low end Mid range
Model number MT6765 -
Official page MediaTek Helio P35 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G vs MediaTek Helio P35
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 vs MediaTek Helio P35
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 vs MediaTek Helio P35
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 vs MediaTek Helio P35
5. MediaTek Helio G80 vs Helio P35
6. HiSilicon Kirin 710 vs Kirin 655
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 vs HiSilicon Kirin 655
8. MediaTek Helio P22 vs HiSilicon Kirin 655
9. HiSilicon Kirin 659 vs Kirin 655

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 655 and Helio P35, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish