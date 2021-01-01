Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio P35 vs Kirin 970 – what's better?

Helio P35 vs Kirin 970

Helio P35
VS
Kirin 970
Helio P35
Kirin 970

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P35 (with IMG PowerVR GE8320 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio P35
  • Announced 1-year and 4-months later
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
  • Performs 7.7x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 8 score – 234K vs 97K
  • Supports 95% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~10%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio P35
vs
Kirin 970

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio P35
97569
Kirin 970 +141%
234808
CPU 44240 66289
GPU 11001 73245
Memory 27983 50039
UX 15002 41387
Total score 97569 234808
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio P35
168
Kirin 970 +130%
387
Multi-Core Score
Helio P35
965
Kirin 970 +41%
1364
Image compression 66.55 Mpixels/s 90.1 Mpixels/s
Face detection 9.05 images/s 11.4 images/s
Speech recognition 16.55 words/s 24.4 words/s
Machine learning 13.15 images/s 21.3 images/s
Camera shooting 5.63 images/s 11.2 images/s
HTML 5 1.3 Mnodes/s 1.59 Mnodes/s
SQLite 319.2 Krows/s 415.6 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio P35 and Kirin 970

CPU

Architecture 8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 2 MB
Process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion
TDP 5 W 9 W

Graphics

GPU name IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali G72 MP12
Architecture Rogue Bifrost
GPU frequency 680 MHz 746 MHz
Execution units 2 12
Shading units 64 192
FLOPS 44.8 Gigaflops 347 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1600 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 29 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2400 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 25MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced December 2018 September 2017
Class Low end Flagship
Model number MT6765 -
Official page MediaTek Helio P35 official site -

