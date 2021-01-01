We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P35 (with IMG PowerVR GE8320 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio P35
- Announced 1-year and 4-months later
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Performs 7.7x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 8 score – 234K vs 97K
- Supports 95% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~10%)
Benchmarks
Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 8
The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
|CPU
|44240
|66289
|GPU
|11001
|73245
|Memory
|27983
|50039
|UX
|15002
|41387
|Total score
|97569
|234808
GeekBench 5
The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
|Image compression
|66.55 Mpixels/s
|90.1 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|9.05 images/s
|11.4 images/s
|Speech recognition
|16.55 words/s
|24.4 words/s
|Machine learning
|13.15 images/s
|21.3 images/s
|Camera shooting
|5.63 images/s
|11.2 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.3 Mnodes/s
|1.59 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|319.2 Krows/s
|415.6 Krows/s
Specifications
Full list of technical specifications of Helio P35 and Kirin 970
|Architecture
|8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
| -
|512 KB
|L2 cache
| -
|2 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
| -
|5.5 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|9 W
|GPU name
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Mali G72 MP12
|Architecture
|Rogue
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|680 MHz
|746 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|12
|Shading units
|64
|192
|FLOPS
|44.8 Gigaflops
|347 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|29 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2400 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
