Helio P35 vs Helio A25

Helio P35
VS
Helio A25
Helio P35
Helio A25

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P35 (with IMG PowerVR GE8320 graphics) and Helio A25 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio P35
  • 28% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Announced 6-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~13%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio P35
vs
Helio A25

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio P35 +1%
98346
Helio A25
97345
CPU 44240 40306
GPU 11001 9521
Memory 27983 16528
UX 15002 29187
Total score 98346 97345
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio P35 +24%
173
Helio A25
139
Multi-Core Score
Helio P35 +13%
980
Helio A25
871
Image compression 66.55 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 9.05 images/s -
Speech recognition 16.55 words/s -
Machine learning 13.15 images/s -
Camera shooting 5.63 images/s -
HTML 5 1.3 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 319.2 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio P35 and Helio A25

CPU

Architecture 8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name IMG PowerVR GE8320 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Rogue Rogue
GPU frequency 680 MHz 600 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 64 64
FLOPS 44.8 Gigaflops 41.6 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1600 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 6 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No NeuroPilot
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2400 x 1080 1600 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 25MP, 2x 16MP 1x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 4
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced December 2018 June 2018
Class Low end Low end
Model number MT6765 MT6762V
Official page MediaTek Helio P35 official site MediaTek Helio A25 official site

