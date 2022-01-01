Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio P35 vs Helio G37 – what's better?

Helio P35 vs Helio G37

Helio P35
VS
Helio G37
Helio P35
Helio G37

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P35 (with IMG PowerVR GE8320 graphics) and Helio G37 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio P35
  • Higher GPU frequency (~5%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G37
  • Announced 1-year later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio P35
vs
Helio G37

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio P35
100761
Helio G37
n/a
CPU 27886 -
GPU 17540 -
Memory 27015 -
UX 27673 -
Total score 100761 -
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio P35
171
Helio G37 +41%
241
Multi-Core Score
Helio P35
975
Helio G37 +9%
1060
Image compression 66.55 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 9.05 images/s -
Speech recognition 16.55 words/s -
Machine learning 13.15 images/s -
Camera shooting 5.63 images/s -
HTML 5 1.3 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 319.2 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio P35 and Helio G37

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name IMG PowerVR GE8320 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Rogue Rogue
GPU frequency 680 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 64 32
FLOPS 44.8 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1600 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2400 x 1080 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 25MP, 2x 13MP 1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, AV1
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced December 2018 January 2020
Class Low end Low end
Model number MT6765 MT6765V/CB
Official page MediaTek Helio P35 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. MediaTek Helio P35 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
2. MediaTek Helio P35 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
3. MediaTek Helio P35 vs Samsung Exynos 9611
4. MediaTek Helio P35 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
5. MediaTek Helio P35 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
6. MediaTek Helio G37 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
7. MediaTek Helio G37 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
8. MediaTek Helio G37 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G37 and Helio P35, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish