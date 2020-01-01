Helio P35 vs Helio G80
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P35 (with IMG PowerVR GE8320 graphics) and Helio G80 (Mali-G52 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio P35
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
- Supports 11% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.41 GB/s)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G80
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 8 score – 201K vs 96K
- Higher GPU frequency (~40%)
- Announced 1 year and 2 months later
Benchmarks
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Architecture
|Rogue
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|680 MHz
|950 MHz
|Cores
|2
|2
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|13.41 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2400 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2018
|February 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6765
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio P35 official site
|MediaTek Helio G80 official site
