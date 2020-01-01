Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio P35 vs Helio G80 – what's better?

Helio P35 vs Helio G80

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P35 (with IMG PowerVR GE8320 graphics) and Helio G80 (Mali-G52 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of MediaTek Helio P35
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Supports 11% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.41 GB/s)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G80
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 8 score – 201K vs 96K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~40%)
  • Announced 1 year and 2 months later

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio P35
170
Helio G80 +109%
355
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio P35
975
Helio G80 +34%
1308
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio P35
96147
Helio G80 +110%
201858

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G52 MP2
Architecture Rogue Bifrost
GPU frequency 680 MHz 950 MHz
Cores 2 2
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1600 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2400 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 25MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2018 February 2020
Class Low end Mid range
Model number MT6765 -
Official page MediaTek Helio P35 official site MediaTek Helio G80 official site

Comments

