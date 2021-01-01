We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P35 (with IMG PowerVR GE8320 graphics) and Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio P35
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
- Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 192K vs 96K
- Announced 2-years and 6-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~47%)
Benchmarks
Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 8
The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
|CPU
|44240
|74619
|GPU
|11001
|33985
|Memory
|27983
|42103
|UX
|15002
|43577
|Total score
|96764
|192977
GeekBench 5
The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
|Image compression
|66.55 Mpixels/s
| -
|Face detection
|9.05 images/s
| -
|Speech recognition
|16.55 words/s
| -
|Machine learning
|13.15 images/s
| -
|Camera shooting
|5.63 images/s
| -
|HTML 5
|1.3 Mnodes/s
| -
|SQLite
|319.2 Krows/s
| -
Specifications
Full list of technical specifications of Helio P35 and Helio G88
|Architecture
|8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
| -
|GPU name
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Architecture
|Rogue
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|680 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|64
|32
|FLOPS
|44.8 Gigaflops
| -
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
| -
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
| -
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2400 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Cast your vote
So, which SoC would you choose?
Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G88 and Helio P35, or ask any questions