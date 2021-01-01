Helio P35 vs Helio G95
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P35 (with IMG PowerVR GE8320 graphics) and Helio G95 (Mali-G76 3EEMC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio P35
- 12% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2050 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G95
- Performs 4.4x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.8x) AnTuTu 9 score – 336K vs 121K
- Announced 1-year and 9-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~32%)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|36930
|95615
|GPU
|15632
|85900
|Memory
|29149
|54379
|UX
|38919
|98554
|Total score
|121895
|336760
GeekBench 5
|Image compression
|66.55 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|9.05 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|16.55 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|13.15 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|5.63 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.3 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|319.2 Krows/s
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|51 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|38 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|27 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|57 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|48 FPS
[High]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|27 FPS
[Low]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|52 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Realme 7
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio P35 and Helio G95
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2050 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|Architecture
|Rogue
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|680 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|64
|64
|FLOPS
|44.8 Gigaflops
|195.8 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|6 GB
|10 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2400 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2018
|September 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6765
|MT6785V/CD
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio P35 official site
|MediaTek Helio G95 official site
