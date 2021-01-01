Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio P35 vs Helio G95 – what's better?

Helio P35 vs Helio G95

Helio P35
VS
Helio G95
Helio P35
Helio G95

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P35 (with IMG PowerVR GE8320 graphics) and Helio G95 (Mali-G76 3EEMC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio P35
  • 12% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2050 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G95
  • Performs 4.4x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.8x) AnTuTu 9 score – 336K vs 121K
  • Announced 1-year and 9-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~32%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio P35
vs
Helio G95

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio P35
121895
Helio G95 +176%
336760
CPU 36930 95615
GPU 15632 85900
Memory 29149 54379
UX 38919 98554
Total score 121895 336760
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio P35
172
Helio G95 +204%
523
Multi-Core Score
Helio P35
989
Helio G95 +63%
1608
Image compression 66.55 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 9.05 images/s -
Speech recognition 16.55 words/s -
Machine learning 13.15 images/s -
Camera shooting 5.63 images/s -
HTML 5 1.3 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 319.2 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 51 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 38 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 27 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 57 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 48 FPS
[High]
Genshin Impact - 27 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 52 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Realme 7
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio P35 and Helio G95

CPU

Architecture 8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
Architecture Rogue Bifrost
GPU frequency 680 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 64 64
FLOPS 44.8 Gigaflops 195.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1600 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 6 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Da Vinci
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2400 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 25MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2018 September 2020
Class Low end Mid range
Model number MT6765 MT6785V/CD
Official page MediaTek Helio P35 official site MediaTek Helio G95 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G95 and Helio P35, or ask any questions
