We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P35 (with IMG PowerVR GE8320 graphics) and Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio P35
  • 12% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2050 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.8x) AnTuTu 9 score – 346K vs 121K
  • Announced 2-years and 6-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~25%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
121895
346649
CPU 36930 92742
GPU 15632 95976
Memory 29149 57726
UX 38919 98195
Total score 121895 346649
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
172
509
Multi-Core Score
989
1657
Image compression 66.55 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 9.05 images/s -
Speech recognition 16.55 words/s -
Machine learning 13.15 images/s -
Camera shooting 5.63 images/s -
HTML 5 1.3 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 319.2 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio P35 and Helio G96

CPU

Architecture 8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali G57 MC2
Architecture Rogue Valhall
GPU frequency 680 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 64 32
FLOPS 44.8 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1600 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 6 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2400 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 25MP, 2x 16MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2018 June 2021
Class Low end Mid range
Model number MT6765 -
Official page MediaTek Helio P35 official site MediaTek Helio G96 official site

