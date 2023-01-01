Helio P35 vs Helio G99
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P35 (with IMG PowerVR GE8320 graphics) and Helio G99 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio P35
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G99
- Shows significantly better (up to 3.3x) AnTuTu 9 score – 370K vs 113K
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
- Announced 3-years and 6-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~47%)
- Supports 15% higher memory bandwidth (17.1 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|45313
|103872
|GPU
|15084
|84760
|Memory
|28634
|85275
|UX
|24531
|100549
|Total score
|113235
|370787
GeekBench 5
|Image compression
|64.7 Mpixels/s
|114.8 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|9.11 images/s
|14.3 images/s
|Speech recognition
|16.6 words/s
|36.1 words/s
|Machine learning
|13.2 images/s
|30.2 images/s
|Camera shooting
|5.82 images/s
|16.4 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.31 Mnodes/s
|1.73 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|333.2 Krows/s
|599.6 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|8 FPS
|Score
|-
|1362
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio P35 and Helio G99
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Rogue
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|680 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|64
|32
|FLOPS
|44.8 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|17.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|10 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2400 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 25MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|December 2018
|May 2022
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6765
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio P35 official site
|MediaTek Helio G99 official site
