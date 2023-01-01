Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio P35 vs Helio G99 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P35 (with IMG PowerVR GE8320 graphics) and Helio G99 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio P35
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G99
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.3x) AnTuTu 9 score – 370K vs 113K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
  • Announced 3-years and 6-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~47%)
  • Supports 15% higher memory bandwidth (17.1 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio P35
vs
Helio G99

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio P35
113235
Helio G99 +227%
370787
CPU 45313 103872
GPU 15084 84760
Memory 28634 85275
UX 24531 100549
Total score 113235 370787
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio P35
169
Helio G99 +230%
558
Multi-Core Score
Helio P35
969
Helio G99 +87%
1816
Image compression 64.7 Mpixels/s 114.8 Mpixels/s
Face detection 9.11 images/s 14.3 images/s
Speech recognition 16.6 words/s 36.1 words/s
Machine learning 13.2 images/s 30.2 images/s
Camera shooting 5.82 images/s 16.4 images/s
HTML 5 1.31 Mnodes/s 1.73 Mnodes/s
SQLite 333.2 Krows/s 599.6 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Helio P35
n/a
Helio G99
1362
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 8 FPS
Score - 1362

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio P35 and Helio G99

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Rogue Valhall
GPU frequency 680 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 64 32
FLOPS 44.8 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1600 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 17.1 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2400 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 25MP, 2x 13MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2018 May 2022
Class Low end Mid range
Model number MT6765 -
Official page MediaTek Helio P35 official site MediaTek Helio G99 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G99 and Helio P35, or ask any questions
