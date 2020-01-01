Helio P35 vs Helio P20
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P35 (with IMG PowerVR GE8320 graphics) and Helio P20 (Mali-T880 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio P35
- Announced 2 years and 11 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
- Supports 16% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 12.8 GB/s)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of MediaTek Helio P20
- Higher GPU frequency (~32%)
Benchmarks
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|4 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Mali-T880 MP2
|Architecture
|Rogue
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|680 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|2
|2
|FLOPS
|-
|34 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|12.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2400 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 24MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 5 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2018
|February 2016
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6765
|MT6757
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio P35 official site
|MediaTek Helio P20 official site
Cast your vote
11 (84.6%)
2 (15.4%)
Total votes: 13
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and MediaTek Helio P35
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 and MediaTek Helio P35
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and MediaTek Helio P35
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 and MediaTek Helio P35
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and MediaTek Helio P20
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and MediaTek Helio P20
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 and MediaTek Helio P20
- MediaTek Helio P22 and Helio P20
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 and MediaTek Helio P20