We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P35 (with IMG PowerVR GE8320 graphics) and Helio P23 (Mali-G71 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio P35
- Announced 1 year and 4 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of MediaTek Helio P23
- Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
- Shows better (up to 8%) AnTuTu 8 score – 103K vs 96K
Benchmarks
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.65 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|16 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Architecture
|Rogue
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|680 MHz
|770 MHz
|Cores
|2
|2
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|14.93 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2400 x 1080
|2160 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|December 2018
|August 2017
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|MT6765
|MT6763V
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio P35 official site
|MediaTek Helio P23 official site
