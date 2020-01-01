Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio P35 vs Helio P23 – what's better?

Helio P35 vs Helio P23

Helio P35
Helio P35
Helio P23
Helio P23

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P35 (with IMG PowerVR GE8320 graphics) and Helio P23 (Mali-G71 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio P35
  • Announced 1 year and 4 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of MediaTek Helio P23
  • Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
  • Shows better (up to 8%) AnTuTu 8 score – 103K vs 96K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio P35 +11%
170
Helio P23
153
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio P35 +14%
975
Helio P23
856
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio P35
96147
Helio P23 +8%
103919

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio P35 and Helio P23

CPU

Architecture 8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 1.65 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G71 MP2
Architecture Rogue Bifrost
GPU frequency 680 MHz 770 MHz
Cores 2 2
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 12 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1600 MHz 1500 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 14.93 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2400 x 1080 2160 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 25MP, 2x 16MP 1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced December 2018 August 2017
Class Low end Low end
Model number MT6765 MT6763V
Official page MediaTek Helio P35 official site MediaTek Helio P23 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio P23 and Helio P35 or ask any questions
