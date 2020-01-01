Helio P60 vs A10 Fusion
We compared the 8-core Mediatek Helio P60 (Mali-G72 MP3) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
28
43
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
21
41
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
49
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
33
Key Differences
Pros of Mediatek Helio P60
- Has 4 cores more
- Announced 1 year and 6 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
- Shows significantly better (up to 45%) AnTuTu 8 score – 250K vs 172K
- Performs 34% better in floating-point computations
- 17% higher CPU clock speed (2340 vs 2000 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
274
A10 Fusion +185%
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1145
A10 Fusion +23%
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
172442
A10 Fusion +45%
250869
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2340 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|3.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|PowerVR GT7600
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|800 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|3
|6
|FLOPS
|86 Gigaflops
|115 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2340 x 1080
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Qualcomm MDM9645M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2018
|September 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6771
|-
|Official page
|Mediatek Helio P60 official site
|-
