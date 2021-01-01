Helio P60 vs Kirin 659
We compared two 8-core processors: Mediatek Helio P60 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 659 (Mali-T830 MP2 ). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of Mediatek Helio P60
- Performs 2.1x better in floating-point computations
- Announced 1-year and 2-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 659
- 18% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2000 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|68803
|42694
|GPU
|23779
|10714
|Memory
|24831
|35791
|UX
|32378
|20904
|Total score
|168495
|-
GeekBench 5
|Image compression
|77.3 Mpixels/s
|68.9 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|11.2 images/s
|9.19 images/s
|Speech recognition
|17.1 words/s
|14.4 words/s
|Machine learning
|12.3 images/s
|10 images/s
|Camera shooting
|9.55 images/s
|4.67 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.57 Mnodes/s
|1.33 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|419.5 Krows/s
|335.3 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio P60 and Kirin 659
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|4 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|800 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|2
|Shading units
|48
|32
|FLOPS
|86 Gigaflops
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2340 x 1080
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|February 2018
|January 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6771
|-
|Official page
|Mediatek Helio P60 official site
|-
