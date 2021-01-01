Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio P60 vs Kirin 659 – what's better?

Helio P60 vs Kirin 659

Helio P60
VS
Kirin 659
Helio P60
Kirin 659

We compared two 8-core processors: Mediatek Helio P60 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 659 (Mali-T830 MP2 ). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Mediatek Helio P60
  • Performs 2.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 1-year and 2-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 659
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~13%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio P60
vs
Kirin 659

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio P60
168495
Kirin 659
n/a
CPU 68803 42694
GPU 23779 10714
Memory 24831 35791
UX 32378 20904
Total score 168495 -
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio P60 +39%
269
Kirin 659
194
Multi-Core Score
Helio P60 +29%
1124
Kirin 659
868
Image compression 77.3 Mpixels/s 68.9 Mpixels/s
Face detection 11.2 images/s 9.19 images/s
Speech recognition 17.1 words/s 14.4 words/s
Machine learning 12.3 images/s 10 images/s
Camera shooting 9.55 images/s 4.67 images/s
HTML 5 1.57 Mnodes/s 1.33 Mnodes/s
SQLite 419.5 Krows/s 335.3 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio P60 and Kirin 659

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 4 billion
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-T830 MP2
Architecture Bifrost Midgard
GPU frequency 800 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 3 2
Shading units 48 32
FLOPS 86 Gigaflops 41 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2340 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 24MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced February 2018 January 2017
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6771 -
Official page Mediatek Helio P60 official site -

