We compared two 8-core processors: Mediatek Helio P60 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710A (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Mediatek Helio P60
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 7%) AnTuTu 8 score – 168K vs 156K
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710A
  • Announced 2-years and 4-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~25%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio P60
271
Kirin 710A +17%
316
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio P60
1112
Kirin 710A +3%
1146
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio P60 +7%
168004
Kirin 710A
156816

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio P60 and Kirin 710A

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
Process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G51
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 800 MHz 1000 MHz
Cores 3 4
FLOPS 86 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2340 x 1080 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 24MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2018 June 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6771 -
Official page Mediatek Helio P60 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 710A and Helio P60 or ask any questions
