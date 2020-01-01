Helio P60 vs Kirin 710F
We compared two 8-core processors: Mediatek Helio P60 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710F (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
28
31
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
21
20
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
49
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
33
35
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710F
- Performs 2.6x better in floating-point computations
- Higher GPU frequency (~25%)
- Announced 10 months later
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
274
Kirin 710F +19%
325
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1145
Kirin 710F +19%
1364
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio P60 +1%
172442
170235
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Mali-G51
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|800 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Cores
|3
|4
|FLOPS
|86 Gigaflops
|225 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2340 x 1080
|2340 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2018
|January 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6771
|-
|Official page
|Mediatek Helio P60 official site
|-
