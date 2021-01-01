Helio P60 vs Kirin 810
We compared two 8-core processors: Mediatek Helio P60 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 810 (Mali-G52 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 810
- Performs 6.4x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 90%) AnTuTu 8 score – 320K vs 168K
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- Announced 1-year and 4-months later
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|68803
|103259
|GPU
|23779
|85059
|Memory
|24831
|69725
|UX
|32378
|58333
|Total score
|168910
|320443
GeekBench 5
|Image compression
|77.3 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|11.2 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|17.1 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|12.3 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|9.55 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.57 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|419.5 Krows/s
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|30 FPS
[High]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|41 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|29 FPS
[Medium]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|43 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Huawei Honor 9X
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio P60 and Kirin 810
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.9 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Mali-G52 MP6
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|800 MHz
|820 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|6
|Shading units
|48
|96
|FLOPS
|86 Gigaflops
|551 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2340 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2018
|June 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6771
|-
|Official page
