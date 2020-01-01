Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio P60 vs Kirin 950 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Mediatek Helio P60 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 950 (Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Mediatek Helio P60
  • Announced 2-years and 4-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 950
  • Performs 42% better in floating-point computations
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~13%)

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio P60
275
Kirin 950 +25%
345
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio P60
1139
Kirin 950 +14%
1294
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio P60
172946
Kirin 950
173287

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-T880 MP4
Architecture Bifrost Midgard
GPU frequency 800 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 3 4
Shading units 48 64
FLOPS 86 Gigaflops 122 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1800 MHz -
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 2340 x 1080 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 24MP 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2018 November 2015
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6771 -
Official page Mediatek Helio P60 official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 950 and Helio P60, or ask any questions
