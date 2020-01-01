Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio P60 vs Kirin 955 – what's better?

Helio P60 vs Kirin 955

Helio P60
Helio P60
VS
Kirin 955
Kirin 955

We compared two 8-core processors: Mediatek Helio P60 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 955 (ARM Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Mediatek Helio P60
  • Announced 1-year and 11-months later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 45%) AnTuTu 8 score – 172K vs 119K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 955
  • Performs 42% better in floating-point computations
  • 25% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~13%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio P60
275
Kirin 955 +24%
342
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio P60 +4%
1139
Kirin 955
1100
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio P60 +45%
172946
Kirin 955
119162

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio P60 and Kirin 955

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 ARM Mali-T880 MP4
Architecture Bifrost Midgard
GPU frequency 800 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 3 4
Shading units 48 64
FLOPS 86 Gigaflops 122 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1800 MHz -
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 2340 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 24MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2018 April 2016
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6771 -
Official page Mediatek Helio P60 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G or Mediatek Helio P60
2. HiSilicon Kirin 710 or Mediatek Helio P60
3. MediaTek Helio G80 or Mediatek Helio P60
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 or Mediatek Helio P60
5. MediaTek Helio G35 or Mediatek Helio P60
6. HiSilicon Kirin 970 or HiSilicon Kirin 955
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 or HiSilicon Kirin 955
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 or HiSilicon Kirin 955
9. HiSilicon Kirin 659 or HiSilicon Kirin 955

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 955 and Helio P60, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish