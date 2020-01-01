Helio P60 vs Kirin 960
We compared two 8-core processors: Mediatek Helio P60 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 960 (Mali-G71 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of Mediatek Helio P60
- Announced 1 year and 5 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 960
- Performs 3.3x better in floating-point computations
- Higher GPU frequency (~30%)
- Shows better (up to 27%) AnTuTu 8 score – 218K vs 172K
- 18% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2000 MHz)
Benchmarks
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|4 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Mali-G71 MP8
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|800 MHz
|1037 MHz
|Cores
|3
|8
|FLOPS
|86 Gigaflops
|282 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11.3
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|28.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2340 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 24MP
|2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2018
|October 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6771
|-
|Official page
|Mediatek Helio P60 official site
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1
Related Comparisons
- Mediatek Helio P60 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Mediatek Helio P60 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
- Mediatek Helio P60 or MediaTek Helio P70
- Mediatek Helio P60 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
- Mediatek Helio P60 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
- HiSilicon Kirin 960 or Kirin 980
- HiSilicon Kirin 960 or Kirin 710
- HiSilicon Kirin 960 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- HiSilicon Kirin 960 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- HiSilicon Kirin 960 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 636