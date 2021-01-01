Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio P60 vs Dimensity 1000L – what's better?

Helio P60 vs Dimensity 1000L

Helio P60
VS
Dimensity 1000L
Helio P60
Dimensity 1000L

We compared two 8-core processors: Mediatek Helio P60 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1000L (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000L
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 333K vs 168K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 9-months later
  • 30% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio P60
vs
Dimensity 1000L

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio P60
168495
Dimensity 1000L +98%
333006
CPU 68803 124605
GPU 23779 97817
Memory 24831 68951
UX 32378 44792
Total score 168495 333006
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio P60
269
Dimensity 1000L +14%
306
Multi-Core Score
Helio P60
1124
Dimensity 1000L +19%
1338
Image compression 77.3 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 11.2 images/s -
Speech recognition 17.1 words/s -
Machine learning 12.3 images/s -
Camera shooting 9.55 images/s -
HTML 5 1.57 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 419.5 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio P60 and Dimensity 1000L

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP 5 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 800 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 3 9
Shading units 48 144
FLOPS 86 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2340 x 1080 3200 x 1800
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 24MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Mediatek M70
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 4.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2018 November 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6771 MT6885Z
Official page Mediatek Helio P60 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1000L official site

