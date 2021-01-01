Helio P60 vs Dimensity 1000L
We compared two 8-core processors: Mediatek Helio P60 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1000L (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
26
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
12
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
30
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000L
- Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 333K vs 168K
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- Announced 1-year and 9-months later
- 30% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2000 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|68803
|124605
|GPU
|23779
|97817
|Memory
|24831
|68951
|UX
|32378
|44792
|Total score
|168495
|333006
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
269
Dimensity 1000L +14%
306
Multi-Core Score
1124
Dimensity 1000L +19%
1338
|Image compression
|77.3 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|11.2 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|17.1 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|12.3 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|9.55 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.57 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|419.5 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio P60 and Dimensity 1000L
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|800 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|9
|Shading units
|48
|144
|FLOPS
|86 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2340 x 1080
|3200 x 1800
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Mediatek M70
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2018
|November 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6771
|MT6885Z
|Official page
|Mediatek Helio P60 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 1000L official site
