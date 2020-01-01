Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio P60 vs Dimensity 700 – what's better?

Helio P60 vs Dimensity 700

Helio P60
Helio P60
VS
Dimensity 700
Dimensity 700

We compared two 8-core processors: Mediatek Helio P60 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 700 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 68%) AnTuTu 8 score – 286K vs 170K
  • Announced 2-years and 9-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~19%)
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio P60
vs
Dimensity 700

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio P60
170454
Dimensity 700 +68%
286122
CPU 68803 -
GPU 23779 -
Memory 24831 -
UX 32378 -
Total score 170454 286122

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio P60
272
Dimensity 700 +98%
538
Multi-Core Score
Helio P60
1138
Dimensity 700 +52%
1727
Image compression 77.3 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 11.2 images/s -
Speech recognition 17.1 words/s -
Machine learning 12.3 images/s -
Camera shooting 9.55 images/s -
HTML 5 1.57 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 419.5 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio P60 and Dimensity 700

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 800 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 3 2
Shading units 48 -
FLOPS 86 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2340 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 24MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced February 2018 November 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6771 -
Official page Mediatek Helio P60 official site MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 720G and Helio P60
2. Kirin 710 and Helio P60
3. Helio G80 and Helio P60
4. Snapdragon 460 and Helio P60
5. Helio G35 and Helio P60
6. Helio G90T and Dimensity 700
7. Dimensity 800 and Dimensity 700

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 700 and Helio P60, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish