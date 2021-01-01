Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio P60 vs Dimensity 800 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Mediatek Helio P60 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 800 (Mali-G57 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Mediatek Helio P60
  • Higher GPU frequency (~23%)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 800
  • Shows significantly better (up to 85%) AnTuTu 9 score – 328K vs 177K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 10-months later
  • Supports 27% higher memory bandwidth (17.07 against 13.41 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio P60
vs
Dimensity 800

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio P60
177574
Dimensity 800 +85%
328870
CPU 64073 -
GPU 31631 -
Memory 27470 -
UX 54042 -
Total score 177574 328870
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio P60
273
Dimensity 800 +89%
515
Multi-Core Score
Helio P60
1136
Dimensity 800 +68%
1904
Image compression 77.3 Mpixels/s 121 Mpixels/s
Face detection 11.2 images/s 19 images/s
Speech recognition 17.1 words/s 39 words/s
Machine learning 12.3 images/s 31.9 images/s
Camera shooting 9.55 images/s 21.3 images/s
HTML 5 1.57 Mnodes/s 2.66 Mnodes/s
SQLite 419.5 Krows/s 682.7 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio P60 and Dimensity 800

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP 5 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G57 MC4
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 800 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 3 4
Shading units 48 64
FLOPS 86 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.41 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 24MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced February 2018 December 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6771 MT6873
Official page Mediatek Helio P60 official site MediaTek Dimensity 800 official site

