Helio P60 vs Dimensity 800
We compared two 8-core processors: Mediatek Helio P60 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 800 (Mali-G57 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
24
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
13
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
55
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
28
Key Differences
Pros of Mediatek Helio P60
- Higher GPU frequency (~23%)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 800
- Shows significantly better (up to 85%) AnTuTu 9 score – 328K vs 177K
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- Announced 1-year and 10-months later
- Supports 27% higher memory bandwidth (17.07 against 13.41 GB/s)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|64073
|-
|GPU
|31631
|-
|Memory
|27470
|-
|UX
|54042
|-
|Total score
|177574
|328870
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
273
Dimensity 800 +89%
515
Multi-Core Score
1136
Dimensity 800 +68%
1904
|Image compression
|77.3 Mpixels/s
|121 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|11.2 images/s
|19 images/s
|Speech recognition
|17.1 words/s
|39 words/s
|Machine learning
|12.3 images/s
|31.9 images/s
|Camera shooting
|9.55 images/s
|21.3 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.57 Mnodes/s
|2.66 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|419.5 Krows/s
|682.7 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio P60 and Dimensity 800
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Mali-G57 MC4
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|800 MHz
|650 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|4
|Shading units
|48
|64
|FLOPS
|86 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.41 Gbit/s
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|February 2018
|December 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6771
|MT6873
|Official page
|Mediatek Helio P60 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 800 official site
