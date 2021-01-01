Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio P60 vs Helio A25 – what's better?

Helio P60 vs Helio A25

Helio P60
VS
Helio A25
Helio P60
Helio A25

We compared two 8-core processors: Mediatek Helio P60 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and MediaTek Helio A25 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Mediatek Helio P60
  • Performs 2.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 76%) AnTuTu 8 score – 170K vs 97K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~33%)
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio P60
vs
Helio A25

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio P60 +76%
170893
Helio A25
97345
CPU 68803 40306
GPU 23779 9521
Memory 24831 16528
UX 32378 29187
Total score 170893 97345
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio P60 +96%
273
Helio A25
139
Multi-Core Score
Helio P60 +30%
1129
Helio A25
871
Image compression 77.3 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 11.2 images/s -
Speech recognition 17.1 words/s -
Machine learning 12.3 images/s -
Camera shooting 9.55 images/s -
HTML 5 1.57 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 419.5 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio P60 and Helio A25

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 800 MHz 600 MHz
Execution units 3 2
Shading units 48 64
FLOPS 86 Gigaflops 41.6 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No NeuroPilot
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2340 x 1080 1600 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 24MP 1x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 4
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced February 2018 June 2018
Class Mid range Low end
Model number MT6771 MT6762V
Official page Mediatek Helio P60 official site MediaTek Helio A25 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 720G vs Helio P60
2. Kirin 710 vs Helio P60
3. Helio G80 vs Helio P60
4. Snapdragon 460 vs Helio P60
5. Helio G35 vs Helio P60
6. Snapdragon 665 vs Helio A25
7. Helio P35 vs Helio A25
8. Helio P22 vs Helio A25
9. Snapdragon 460 vs Helio A25
10. Helio P23 vs Helio A25

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio A25 and Helio P60, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish