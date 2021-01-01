Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio P60 vs Helio G25 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Mediatek Helio P60 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G25 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Mediatek Helio P60
  • Performs 2.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 87%) AnTuTu 8 score – 168K vs 89K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~23%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G25
  • Announced 2-years and 5-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

SoC:
Helio P60
vs
Helio G25

AnTuTu 8

Helio P60 +87%
168495
Helio G25
89890
CPU 68803 36384
GPU 23779 12328
Memory 24831 24374
UX 32378 15441
Total score 168495 89890
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Helio P60 +104%
269
Helio G25
132
Multi-Core Score
Helio P60 +140%
1124
Helio G25
468
Image compression 77.3 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 11.2 images/s -
Speech recognition 17.1 words/s -
Machine learning 12.3 images/s -
Camera shooting 9.55 images/s -
HTML 5 1.57 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 419.5 Krows/s -

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53		 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 IMG PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 800 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 3 2
Shading units 48 64
FLOPS 86 Gigaflops 41.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2340 x 1080 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 24MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2018 June 2020
Class Mid range Low end
Model number MT6771 -
Official page Mediatek Helio P60 official site MediaTek Helio G25 official site

