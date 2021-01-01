We compared two 8-core processors: Mediatek Helio P60 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G25 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Mediatek Helio P60
- Performs 2.1x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 87%) AnTuTu 8 score – 168K vs 89K
- Higher GPU frequency (~23%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G25
- Announced 2-years and 5-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 8
The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
|CPU
|68803
|36384
|GPU
|23779
|12328
|Memory
|24831
|24374
|UX
|32378
|15441
|Total score
|168495
|89890
GeekBench 5
The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
|Image compression
|77.3 Mpixels/s
| -
|Face detection
|11.2 images/s
| -
|Speech recognition
|17.1 words/s
| -
|Machine learning
|12.3 images/s
| -
|Camera shooting
|9.55 images/s
| -
|HTML 5
|1.57 Mnodes/s
| -
|SQLite
|419.5 Krows/s
| -
Specifications
Full list of technical specifications of Helio P60 and Helio G25
|Architecture
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|800 MHz
|650 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|2
|Shading units
|48
|64
|FLOPS
|86 Gigaflops
|41.8 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
| -
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2340 x 1080
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
