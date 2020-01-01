Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio P60 vs Helio G95 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Mediatek Helio P60 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G95 (Mali-G76 3EEMC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Pros of MediaTek Helio G95
  • Shows significantly better (up to 76%) AnTuTu 8 score – 302K vs 172K
  • Announced 2 years and 7 months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio P60
274
Helio G95 +88%
516
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio P60
1145
Helio G95 +43%
1635
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio P60
172442
Helio G95 +76%
302733

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 800 MHz 900 MHz
Cores 3 4
FLOPS 86 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 8 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Da Vinci
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2340 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 24MP 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2018 September 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6771 -
Official page Mediatek Helio P60 official site MediaTek Helio G95 official site

