Helio P60 vs Helio G95
We compared two 8-core processors: Mediatek Helio P60 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G95 (Mali-G76 3EEMC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G95
- Shows significantly better (up to 76%) AnTuTu 8 score – 302K vs 172K
- Announced 2 years and 7 months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2050 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|800 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|3
|4
|FLOPS
|86 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|8 GB
|10 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2340 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2018
|September 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6771
|-
|Official page
|Mediatek Helio P60 official site
|MediaTek Helio G95 official site
Cast your vote
5 (50%)
5 (50%)
Total votes: 10