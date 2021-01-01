We compared two 8-core processors: Mediatek Helio P60 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
- Shows significantly better (up to 94%) AnTuTu 9 score – 346K vs 179K
- Announced 3-years and 4-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
|CPU
|64073
|92742
|GPU
|31631
|95976
|Memory
|27470
|57726
|UX
|54042
|98195
|Total score
|179026
|346649
GeekBench 5
The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
|Image compression
|77.3 Mpixels/s
| -
|Face detection
|11.2 images/s
| -
|Speech recognition
|17.1 words/s
| -
|Machine learning
|12.3 images/s
| -
|Camera shooting
|9.55 images/s
| -
|HTML 5
|1.57 Mnodes/s
| -
|SQLite
|419.5 Krows/s
| -
Specifications
Full list of technical specifications of Helio P60 and Helio G96
|Architecture
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2050 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
| -
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Mali G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|800 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|2
|Shading units
|48
|32
|FLOPS
|86 Gigaflops
| -
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
| -
|Max size
|8 GB
| -
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2340 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
| -
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
| -
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
