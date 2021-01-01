Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio P60 vs Helio G96 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Mediatek Helio P60 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
  • Shows significantly better (up to 94%) AnTuTu 9 score – 346K vs 179K
  • Announced 3-years and 4-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio P60
vs
Helio G96

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio P60
179026
Helio G96 +94%
346649
CPU 64073 92742
GPU 31631 95976
Memory 27470 57726
UX 54042 98195
Total score 179026 346649
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio P60
274
Helio G96 +86%
509
Multi-Core Score
Helio P60
1137
Helio G96 +46%
1657
Image compression 77.3 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 11.2 images/s -
Speech recognition 17.1 words/s -
Machine learning 12.3 images/s -
Camera shooting 9.55 images/s -
HTML 5 1.57 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 419.5 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio P60 and Helio G96

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 Mali G57 MC2
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 800 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 3 2
Shading units 48 32
FLOPS 86 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit -
Max size 8 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2340 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 24MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2018 June 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6771 -
Official page Mediatek Helio P60 official site MediaTek Helio G96 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G96 and Helio P60, or ask any questions
