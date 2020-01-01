Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio P60 vs Helio P22 – what's better?

Helio P60 vs Helio P22

Helio P60
Helio P60
VS
Helio P22
Helio P22

We compared two 8-core processors: Mediatek Helio P60 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P22 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Mediatek Helio P60
  • Performs 2.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Higher GPU frequency (~23%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio P60
274
Helio P22
н/д
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio P60
1145
Helio P22
н/д
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio P60
172442
Helio P22
н/д

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio P60 and Helio P22

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53		 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 800 MHz 650 MHz
Cores 3 2
FLOPS 86 Gigaflops 41 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No CorePilot
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2340 x 1080 1600 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 24MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2018 May 2018
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6771 MT6762R
Official page Mediatek Helio P60 official site MediaTek Helio P22 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
41 (80.4%)
10 (19.6%)
Total votes: 51

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio P22 and Helio P60 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish