We compared two 8-core processors: Mediatek Helio P60 (with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Mediatek Helio P60
  • Shows significantly better (up to 79%) AnTuTu 8 score – 172K vs 96K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P35
  • Announced 10 months later
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio P60 +61%
274
Helio P35
170
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio P60 +17%
1145
Helio P35
975
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio P60 +79%
172442
Helio P35
96147

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio P60 and Helio P35

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53		 8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72 MP3 IMG PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 800 MHz 680 MHz
Cores 3 2
FLOPS 86 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2340 x 1080 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 24MP 1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2018 December 2018
Class Mid range Low end
Model number MT6771 MT6765
Official page Mediatek Helio P60 official site MediaTek Helio P35 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio P35 and Helio P60 or ask any questions
