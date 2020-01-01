Helio P65 vs A10 Fusion
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Helio P65 (Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
33
44
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
22
41
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
37
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio P65
- Has 4 cores more
- Announced 2 years and 10 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
- Shows better (up to 35%) AnTuTu 8 score – 250K vs 185K
- 17% higher CPU clock speed (2340 vs 2000 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~10%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
351
A10 Fusion +123%
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1274
A10 Fusion +11%
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
185658
A10 Fusion +35%
250869
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2340 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.5 billion
|3.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|PowerVR GT7600
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|820 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|2
|6
|FLOPS
|-
|115 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|13.41 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|NeuroPilot
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Qualcomm MDM9645M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2019
|September 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio P65 official site
|-
