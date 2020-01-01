Helio P65 vs A11 Bionic
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Helio P65 (Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
33
58
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
22
51
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
36
57
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio P65
- Announced 1 year and 10 months later
- Has 2 cores more
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A11 Bionic
- Shows significantly better (up to 71%) AnTuTu 8 score – 316K vs 185K
- 20% higher CPU clock speed (2390 vs 2000 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
- Supports 11% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.41 GB/s)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
351
A11 Bionic +168%
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1274
A11 Bionic +84%
2346
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
185658
A11 Bionic +71%
316853
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2390 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.5 billion
|4.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|-
|GPU frequency
|820 MHz
|-
|Cores
|2
|3
|FLOPS
|-
|325 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.41 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|NeuroPilot
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2436 x 1125
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2019
|September 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio P65 official site
|-
