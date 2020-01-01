Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio P65 vs A11 Bionic – what's better?

Helio P65 vs A11 Bionic

Helio P65
Helio P65
A11 Bionic
A11 Bionic

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Helio P65 (Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio P65
  • Announced 1 year and 10 months later
  • Has 2 cores more
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A11 Bionic
  • Shows significantly better (up to 71%) AnTuTu 8 score – 316K vs 185K
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2390 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
  • Supports 11% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.41 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio P65
351
A11 Bionic +168%
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio P65
1274
A11 Bionic +84%
2346
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio P65
185658
A11 Bionic +71%
316853

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio P65 and A11 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2000 MHz 2390 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count 5.5 billion 4.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Apple GPU
Architecture Bifrost -
GPU frequency 820 MHz -
Cores 2 3
FLOPS - 325 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.41 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) NeuroPilot Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2436 x 1125
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2019 September 2017
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page MediaTek Helio P65 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A11 Bionic and Helio P65 or ask any questions
