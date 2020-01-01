Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio P65 vs Apple A9 – what's better?

Helio P65 vs Apple A9

Helio P65
Helio P65
VS
Apple A9
Apple A9

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Helio P65 (Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2) with the older 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio P65
  • Has 6 cores more
  • Announced 3 years and 10 months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~26%)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1850 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Shows better (up to 9%) AnTuTu 8 score – 185K vs 170K
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A9
  • Supports 11% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.41 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio P65
351
Apple A9 +55%
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio P65 +26%
1274
Apple A9
1009
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio P65 +9%
185658
Apple A9
170666

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio P65 and Apple A9

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
Cores 8 2
Frequency 2000 MHz 1850 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 3 MB
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 5.5 billion 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2 PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 820 MHz 650 MHz
Cores 2 6
Number of ALUs - 192
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1333 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.41 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) NeuroPilot No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Qualcomm MDM9635M
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 450 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2019 September 2015
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page MediaTek Helio P65 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
3 (60%)
2 (40%)
Total votes: 5

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Apple A9 and Helio P65 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish