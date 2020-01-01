Helio P65 vs Apple A9
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Helio P65 (Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2) with the older 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio P65
- Has 6 cores more
- Announced 3 years and 10 months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~26%)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1850 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Shows better (up to 9%) AnTuTu 8 score – 185K vs 170K
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A9
- Supports 11% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.41 GB/s)
Benchmarks
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
|Cores
|8
|2
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|1850 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.5 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|820 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|2
|6
|Number of ALUs
|-
|192
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.41 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|NeuroPilot
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Qualcomm MDM9635M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2019
|September 2015
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio P65 official site
|-
