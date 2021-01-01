Helio P65 vs Kirin 659
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P65 (with Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 659 (Mali-T830 MP2 ). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio P65
- Announced 2-years and 6-months later
- Performs 38% better in floating-point computations
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 659
- 18% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2000 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~10%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|64553
|42694
|GPU
|29759
|10714
|Memory
|31973
|35791
|UX
|34654
|20904
|Total score
|181778
|-
GeekBench 5
|Image compression
|-
|68.9 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|9.19 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|14.4 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|10 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|4.67 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.33 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|335.3 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio P65 and Kirin 659
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.5 billion
|4 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|820 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|32
|FLOPS
|56.4 Gigaflops
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.41 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|NeuroPilot
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|June 2019
|January 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio P65 official site
|-
