Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio P65 vs Kirin 659 – what's better?

Helio P65 vs Kirin 659

Helio P65
VS
Kirin 659
Helio P65
Kirin 659

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P65 (with Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 659 (Mali-T830 MP2 ). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio P65
  • Announced 2-years and 6-months later
  • Performs 38% better in floating-point computations
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 659
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~10%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio P65
vs
Kirin 659

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio P65
181778
Kirin 659
n/a
CPU 64553 42694
GPU 29759 10714
Memory 31973 35791
UX 34654 20904
Total score 181778 -
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio P65 +76%
341
Kirin 659
194
Multi-Core Score
Helio P65 +45%
1260
Kirin 659
868
Image compression - 68.9 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 9.19 images/s
Speech recognition - 14.4 words/s
Machine learning - 10 images/s
Camera shooting - 4.67 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.33 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 335.3 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio P65 and Kirin 659

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 5.5 billion 4 billion

Graphics

GPU name Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Mali-T830 MP2
Architecture Bifrost Midgard
GPU frequency 820 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 32
FLOPS 56.4 Gigaflops 41 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.41 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) NeuroPilot No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced June 2019 January 2017
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page MediaTek Helio P65 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4

Related Comparisons

1. Helio P65 or Snapdragon 730
2. Helio P65 or Snapdragon 730G
3. Helio P65 or Snapdragon 720G
4. Helio P65 or Snapdragon 712
5. Helio P65 or Kirin 710
6. Kirin 659 or Snapdragon 730G
7. Kirin 659 or Snapdragon 720G
8. Kirin 659 or Snapdragon 665
9. Kirin 659 or Snapdragon 636
10. Kirin 659 or Snapdragon 662

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 659 and Helio P65, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish