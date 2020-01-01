Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio P65 vs Kirin 810 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P65 (with Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 810 (Mali-G52 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 810
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 74%) AnTuTu 8 score – 322K vs 185K
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio P65
351
Kirin 810 +74%
610
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio P65
1274
Kirin 810 +59%
2022
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio P65
185658
Kirin 810 +74%
322421

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio P65 and Kirin 810

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
Process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 5.5 billion 6.9 billion

Graphics

GPU name Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Mali-G52 MP6
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 820 MHz 820 MHz
Cores 2 6
FLOPS - 551 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.41 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) NeuroPilot Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2019 June 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page MediaTek Helio P65 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 810 and Helio P65 or ask any questions
