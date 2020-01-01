Helio P65 vs Kirin 950
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P65 (with Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 950 (Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio P65
- Announced 3-years and 8-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Shows better (up to 8%) AnTuTu 8 score – 186K vs 173K
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 950
- Performs 2.2x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 91% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 13.41 GB/s)
- 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~10%)
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.5 billion
|2 billion
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|Mali-T880 MP4
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|820 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|32
|64
|FLOPS
|56.4 Gigaflops
|122 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.41 Gbit/s
|25.6 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|NeuroPilot
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2019
|November 2015
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio P65 official site
|-
