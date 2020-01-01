Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio P65 vs Kirin 955 – what's better?

Helio P65 vs Kirin 955

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P65 (with Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 955 (ARM Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio P65
  • Announced 3-years and 3-months later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 57%) AnTuTu 8 score – 186K vs 119K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 955
  • Performs 2.2x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 91% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 13.41 GB/s)
  • 25% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~10%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio P65 +3%
352
Kirin 955
342
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio P65 +16%
1274
Kirin 955
1100
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio P65 +57%
186675
Kirin 955
119162

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio P65 and Kirin 955

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 5.5 billion -
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2 ARM Mali-T880 MP4
Architecture Bifrost Midgard
GPU frequency 820 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 32 64
FLOPS 56.4 Gigaflops 122 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1800 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.41 Gbit/s 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) NeuroPilot No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2019 April 2016
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page MediaTek Helio P65 official site -

