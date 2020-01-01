Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio P65 vs Kirin 960 – what's better?

Helio P65 vs Kirin 960

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P65 (with Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 960 (Mali-G71 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio P65
  • Announced 2 years and 9 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 960
  • Supports 115% higher memory bandwidth (28.8 against 13.41 GB/s)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~26%)
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 18%) AnTuTu 8 score – 218K vs 185K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio P65
351
Kirin 960 +8%
380
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio P65
1274
Kirin 960 +25%
1593
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio P65
185658
Kirin 960 +18%
218909

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio P65 and Kirin 960

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 4 MB
Process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 5.5 billion 4 billion

Graphics

GPU name Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Mali-G71 MP8
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 820 MHz 1037 MHz
Cores 2 8
FLOPS - 282 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11.3

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.41 Gbit/s 28.8 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) NeuroPilot No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2019 October 2016
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page MediaTek Helio P65 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 960 and Helio P65 or ask any questions
