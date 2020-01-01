Helio P65 vs Kirin 980
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P65 (with Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio P65
- Announced 10 months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~14%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
- Supports 137% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 13.41 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 403K vs 185K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- 30% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2000 MHz)
Benchmarks
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.5 billion
|6.9 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|Mali G76 MP10
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|820 MHz
|720 MHz
|Cores
|2
|10
|FLOPS
|-
|691 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.41 Gbit/s
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|NeuroPilot
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3120 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|June 2019
|August 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio P65 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site
Cast your vote
5 (31.3%)
11 (68.8%)
Total votes: 16