Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio P65 vs Dimensity 800 – what's better?

Helio P65 vs Dimensity 800

Helio P65
Helio P65
VS
Dimensity 800
Dimensity 800

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P65 (with Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2 graphics) and Dimensity 800 ( Mali-G57 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio P65
  • Higher GPU frequency (~26%)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 800
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 73%) AnTuTu 8 score – 321K vs 185K
  • Supports 27% higher memory bandwidth (17.07 against 13.41 GB/s)
  • Announced 6 months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio P65
351
Dimensity 800 +55%
545
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio P65
1274
Dimensity 800 +73%
2201
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio P65
185658
Dimensity 800 +73%
321314

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio P65 and Dimensity 800

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 5.5 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Mali-G57 MC4
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 820 MHz 650 MHz
Cores 2 4
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.41 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) NeuroPilot Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced June 2019 December 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page MediaTek Helio P65 official site MediaTek Dimensity 800 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 800 and Helio P65 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish