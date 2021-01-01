Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio P65 vs Dimensity 810 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P65 (with Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 810 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • Performs 3.7x better in floating-point computations
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 94%) AnTuTu 9 score – 387K vs 200K
  • Announced 2-years and 2-months later
  • Supports 27% higher memory bandwidth (17.07 against 13.41 GB/s)
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

SoC:
Helio P65
vs
Dimensity 810

AnTuTu 9

Helio P65
200118
Dimensity 810 +94%
387476
CPU 64862 113696
GPU 32798 85477
Memory 40479 76385
UX 58333 105966
Total score 200118 387476
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Helio P65
358
Dimensity 810 +75%
626
Multi-Core Score
Helio P65
1303
Dimensity 810 +48%
1932
Image compression 78.55 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 11.5 images/s -
Speech recognition 24.8 words/s -
Machine learning 17.55 images/s -
Camera shooting 9.14 images/s -
HTML 5 1.5 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 418.05 Krows/s -

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
L3 cache - 2 MB
Process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count 5.5 billion 12 billion
TDP - 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 820 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 32
FLOPS 56.4 Gigaflops 208 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.41 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced June 2019 August 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6768 MT6833V
Official page MediaTek Helio P65 official site MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site

