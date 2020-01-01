Helio P65 vs Helio G70
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P65 (with Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2 graphics) and Helio G70 (Mali-G52 2EEMC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio P65
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio G70
- Announced 7 months later
- Shows better (up to 6%) AnTuTu 8 score – 196K vs 185K
Benchmarks
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|320 KB
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.5 billion
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|820 MHz
|820 MHz
|Cores
|2
|2
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.41 Gbit/s
|13.41 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|NeuroPilot
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2019
|January 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio P65 official site
|MediaTek Helio G70 official site
