We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P65 (with Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2 graphics) and Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio P65
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
  • Announced 2-years later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~22%)
  • Shows better (up to 5%) AnTuTu 8 score – 192K vs 183K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio P65
183620
Helio G88 +5%
192977
CPU 64553 74619
GPU 29759 33985
Memory 31973 42103
UX 34654 43577
Total score 183620 192977
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio P65 +2%
342
Helio G88
335
Multi-Core Score
Helio P65
1258
Helio G88 +3%
1290

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio P65 and Helio G88

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 5.5 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Mali-G52 MC2
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 820 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 32
FLOPS 56.4 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 13.41 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) NeuroPilot Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2019 June 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page MediaTek Helio P65 official site MediaTek Helio G88 official site

