Helio P65 vs Helio G88
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P65 (with Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2 graphics) and Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio P65
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
- Announced 2-years later
- Higher GPU frequency (~22%)
- Shows better (up to 5%) AnTuTu 8 score – 192K vs 183K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|64553
|74619
|GPU
|29759
|33985
|Memory
|31973
|42103
|UX
|34654
|43577
|Total score
|183620
|192977
GeekBench 5
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio P65 and Helio G88
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.5 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|820 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|32
|FLOPS
|56.4 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|13.41 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|NeuroPilot
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2019
|June 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio P65 official site
|MediaTek Helio G88 official site
