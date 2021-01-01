Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio P65 vs Helio G96 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P65 (with Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2 graphics) and Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
  • Shows significantly better (up to 73%) AnTuTu 9 score – 346K vs 199K
  • Announced 2-years later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio P65
199878
Helio G96 +73%
346649
CPU 64862 92742
GPU 32798 95976
Memory 40479 57726
UX 58333 98195
Total score 199878 346649
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio P65
353
Helio G96 +44%
509
Multi-Core Score
Helio P65
1278
Helio G96 +30%
1657

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio P65 and Helio G96

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 5.5 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Mali G57 MC2
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 820 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 32
FLOPS 56.4 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 13.41 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) NeuroPilot Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2019 June 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6768 -
Official page MediaTek Helio P65 official site MediaTek Helio G96 official site

