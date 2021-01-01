Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio P65 vs Helio P22 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P65 (with Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2 graphics) and Helio P22 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio P65
  • Shows significantly better (up to 83%) AnTuTu 9 score – 199K vs 109K
  • Performs 38% better in floating-point computations
  • Higher GPU frequency (~26%)
  • Announced 1-year and 1-month later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio P65
vs
Helio P22

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio P65 +83%
199740
Helio P22
109284
CPU 64862 31847
GPU 32798 14664
Memory 40479 29410
UX 58333 32095
Total score 199740 109284
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio P65 +122%
349
Helio P22
157
Multi-Core Score
Helio P65 +71%
1285
Helio P22
753
Image compression - 23.95 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 4.81 images/s
Speech recognition - 8.82 words/s
Machine learning - 5.31 images/s
Camera shooting - 2.51 images/s
HTML 5 - 0.59 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 150.25 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio P65 and Helio P22

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55		 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 5.5 billion 5.5 billion
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 820 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 64
FLOPS 56.4 Gigaflops 41 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.41 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) NeuroPilot CorePilot
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1600 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2019 May 2018
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - MT6762R
Official page MediaTek Helio P65 official site MediaTek Helio P22 official site

