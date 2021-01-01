We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P65 (with Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2 graphics) and Helio P22 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio P65
- Shows significantly better (up to 83%) AnTuTu 9 score – 199K vs 109K
- Performs 38% better in floating-point computations
- Higher GPU frequency (~26%)
- Announced 1-year and 1-month later
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
|CPU
|64862
|31847
|GPU
|32798
|14664
|Memory
|40479
|29410
|UX
|58333
|32095
|Total score
|199740
|109284
GeekBench 5
The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
|Image compression
| -
|23.95 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
| -
|4.81 images/s
|Speech recognition
| -
|8.82 words/s
|Machine learning
| -
|5.31 images/s
|Camera shooting
| -
|2.51 images/s
|HTML 5
| -
|0.59 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
| -
|150.25 Krows/s
Specifications
Full list of technical specifications of Helio P65 and Helio P22
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.5 billion
|5.5 billion
|TDP
| -
|5 W
|GPU name
|Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|820 MHz
|650 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|64
|FLOPS
|56.4 Gigaflops
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.41 Gbit/s
| -
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Neural processor (NPU)
|NeuroPilot
|CorePilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
