Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio P65 vs Helio P23 – what's better?

Helio P65 vs Helio P23

Helio P65
Helio P65
VS
Helio P23
Helio P23

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P65 (with Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2 graphics) and Helio P23 (Mali-G71 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio P65
  • Shows significantly better (up to 79%) AnTuTu 8 score – 185K vs 103K
  • Announced 1 year and 10 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio P23
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Supports 11% higher memory bandwidth (14.93 against 13.41 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio P65 +129%
351
Helio P23
153
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio P65 +49%
1274
Helio P23
856
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio P65 +79%
185658
Helio P23
103919

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio P65 and Helio P23

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 1.65 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 5.5 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Mali-G71 MP2
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 820 MHz 770 MHz
Cores 2 2
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1500 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.41 Gbit/s 14.93 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) NeuroPilot No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2160 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced June 2019 August 2017
Class Mid range Low end
Model number - MT6763V
Official page MediaTek Helio P65 official site MediaTek Helio P23 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio P23 and Helio P65 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish