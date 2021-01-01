Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio P65 vs Helio P35 – what's better?

Helio P65 vs Helio P35

Helio P65
VS
Helio P35
Helio P65
Helio P35

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P65 (with Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2 graphics) and Helio P35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio P65
  • Shows significantly better (up to 86%) AnTuTu 8 score – 181K vs 97K
  • Performs 26% better in floating-point computations
  • Higher GPU frequency (~21%)
  • Announced 6-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio P35
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Supports 11% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.41 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio P65
vs
Helio P35

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio P65 +86%
181778
Helio P35
97569
CPU 64553 44240
GPU 29759 11001
Memory 31973 27983
UX 34654 15002
Total score 181778 97569
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio P65 +103%
341
Helio P35
168
Multi-Core Score
Helio P65 +31%
1260
Helio P35
965
Image compression - 66.55 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 9.05 images/s
Speech recognition - 16.55 words/s
Machine learning - 13.15 images/s
Camera shooting - 5.63 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.3 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 319.2 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio P65 and Helio P35

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55		 8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 5.5 billion -
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2 IMG PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 820 MHz 680 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 64
FLOPS 56.4 Gigaflops 44.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.41 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) NeuroPilot No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2019 December 2018
Class Mid range Low end
Model number - MT6765
Official page MediaTek Helio P65 official site MediaTek Helio P35 official site

