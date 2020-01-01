Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio P65 vs Helio P60 – what's better?

Helio P65 vs Helio P60

Helio P65
Helio P65
VS
Helio P60
Helio P60

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P65 (with Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2 graphics) and Mediatek Helio P60 (Mali-G72 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio P65
  • Announced 1 year and 4 months later
  • Shows better (up to 8%) AnTuTu 8 score – 185K vs 172K
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio P65 +28%
351
Helio P60
274
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio P65 +11%
1274
Helio P60
1145
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio P65 +8%
185658
Helio P60
172442

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio P65 and Helio P60

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 5.5 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Mali-G72 MP3
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 820 MHz 800 MHz
Cores 2 3
FLOPS - 86 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.41 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) NeuroPilot No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 32MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2019 February 2018
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - MT6771
Official page MediaTek Helio P65 official site Mediatek Helio P60 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio P60 and Helio P65 or ask any questions
