Helio P70 vs A10 Fusion
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Helio P70 (Mali-G72 MP3) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
31
43
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
21
40
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
51
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
35
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio P70
- Performs 2.2x better in floating-point computations
- Has 4 cores more
- Announced 2 years and 2 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
- Shows better (up to 30%) AnTuTu 8 score – 250K vs 192K
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2340 vs 2100 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
299
A10 Fusion +162%
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1395
A10 Fusion +1%
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
192309
A10 Fusion +30%
250869
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2100 MHz
|2340 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.5 billion
|3.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|PowerVR GT7600
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|3
|6
|FLOPS
|255 Gigaflops
|115 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|NeuroPilot
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Qualcomm MDM9645M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2018
|September 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio P70 official site
|-
