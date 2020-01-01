Helio P70 vs A11 Bionic
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Helio P70 (Mali-G72 MP3) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
31
57
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
21
42
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
51
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
35
54
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio P70
- Announced 1 year and 2 months later
- Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A11 Bionic
- Shows significantly better (up to 65%) AnTuTu 8 score – 316K vs 192K
- Performs 27% better in floating-point computations
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
- 14% higher CPU clock speed (2390 vs 2100 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
299
A11 Bionic +214%
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1395
A11 Bionic +68%
2346
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
192309
A11 Bionic +65%
316853
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2100 MHz
|2390 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.5 billion
|4.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|-
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|-
|Cores
|3
|3
|FLOPS
|255 Gigaflops
|325 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|NeuroPilot
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2436 x 1125
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2018
|September 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio P70 official site
|-
